Drunk Zambian police officer frees suspects to celebrate New Year

Titus Phiri, a Zambian police officer, has been arrested after allegedly releasing 13 detainees in police custody to celebrate the New Year, officials have disclosed.

Phiri reportedly carried out the incident at Leonard Cheelo police station in Lusaka while intoxicated, before fleeing the scene himself. The 13 suspects, accused of crimes including assault, robbery, and burglary, are now at large, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident, stating that Phiri “in a state of intoxication, forcibly seized cell keys” from Constable Serah Banda on New Year’s Eve.

“Subsequently, Detective Inspector Phiri unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the New Year,” Hamoonga said. “Out of the 15 suspects in custody, 13 escaped. Following the incident, the officer fled the scene.”

Phiri has yet to respond to the allegations.

The incident has drawn reactions, with former presidential spokesperson and lawyer Dickson Jere describing it as absurd and reminiscent of a similar episode in 1997. Writing on Facebook, Jere said:

“I keep laughing each time I picture the scenario – comical! But then, I remembered a similar incident in 1997.”

Jere referred to the late High Court Judge Kabazo Chanda, who controversially ordered the release of 53 suspects, including some considered dangerous, on New Year’s Eve in 1997. The judge was reportedly outraged that some detainees had been held since 1992 without trial.

