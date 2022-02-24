DRC President hosts AFRIMA Legend Award winner, Koffi Olomide

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) praised the multi-award-winning music veteran, Koffi Olomide, for bagging the Legend Awards at the 2021 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

While hosting Olomide at the official residence at Camp Tshatshi Palace, Kinshasa, Tuesday, the President said that the award was both a significant achievement for not just the singer, but the entire country. Olomide also presented his 24-carat gold-plated plaque to the President.

President Tshisekedi, in recognition of Olomide’s work, also awarded the 65-year-old Soukous singer as the country’s ambassador of culture.

While receiving his diplomatic passport from President Tshisekedi, Olomide promised to maintain a reputation worthy of emulation by African youths.

This appointment would see Olomide, who has been active in the Congolese music industry for over five decades, help boost DRC’s increasing attempts at repositioning its cultural and creative economy. Recall that the Congolese Rumba was officially added to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage list, last December, sparking hope for the country’s cultural progression.

Koffi Olomide is a multi-award winning artiste and founder of the Quartier Latin International Orchestra. With over 30 studio albums to his credit, the singer has carved a reputation as one of the fundamental growth pillars of the Congolese, and by extension, African music industry.

The All-African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is an annual continental awards platform dedicated to recognising and promoting the creative work of African artistes across generations. It was established, in 2014, and has held over eight editions across the continent.

AFRIMA pursues the vision of the African Union Commission (AUC) policy on Africa transformation through social integration, as contained in the AU Agenda 2063, the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and the Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries.