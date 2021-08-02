Dradrock’s Millennial Bay residences excite investors

The introduction of the Millennial Bay residences, a ten-storied high-rise in Lekki, Lagos has generated excitement from customers and would-be investors for its unique and timeless designs and functionality.

These have been the hallmarks of Dradrock Real Estate developments.

The chief executive officer, Oladipo Idowu-Agida, spoke at a brief official unveiling ceremony, and the commencement of the sale at the company’s Lagos head office in the presence of a few staff, customers, and investors in compliance with covid-19 guidelines.

He stated that some investors had already acquired some apartments of the millennial Bay by taking advantage of the pre-launch sales to secure investments at the Millennial Bay smartly because of the project’s acceptability.

“The Millennial Bay is undoubtedly a disruptive design in the Real Estate space in Nigeria and even beyond. It is one which so much work has gone into in the last few months. This is a blend of high-end luxury and sophistication, which is why we have termed it “Perfection.”

It is important to know that our strategy and customer solutions unit, set up to manage customer inquiries and complaints, has been inundated with calls mostly from Nigerians in the diaspora who have shown interest in investing in this project.

It will suffice to say that the project has received positive reviews from real estate investors; everyone is excited about Millennial Bay.

“This project is in a secure and serene neighbourhood; it is out-of-the-way of busy commercial roads within Lekki but still has unfettered access to highbrow eateries, schools, religious centres, shopping malls, and cinemas. These apartments are smart homes with the best technology available to keep you in the comfort of your homes. We have been very intentional about the designs to give residents value for their money. We say with the highest certainty that once completed, it will be the best thing to come to Lekki,” Idowu-Agida said.

Asides from being a residential attraction, the Millennial Bay can be an investors’ haven while giving some investments tips to would-be investors. Motunrayo Ayorinde, head, Business Units of Dradrock, said that savvy investors could make very high returns on their investments in these apartments and realize their capital within a short investment period.

“We give so much to research on behalf of our investors, and statistics show that apartments have a rapid and high rate of investment returns once these apartments are well furnished and utilized as short-stay for travellers and holidaymakers,” Ayorinde said. She further advised investors to visit the official website of Dradrock Real Estate to know more about the various investment opportunities available.

Tobi Igbinedion, a project manager at Dradrock Real Estate, will directly oversee the project’s development, also said that there are reasons for would-be residents to be excited.

The distinctive architectural designs, to the mixed-residential concept, are all rare concepts in this industry. Igbenedion said, “we are going to pay attention to every detail; we will deploy the best resources, both human and materials, upon commencement of the project. We want a project that will be exemplary, and that is what we will work to achieve.

The Millennial Bay is located on Perez Drive, off Durosinmi-Etti drive in Lekki, phase one; it is a ten-storied, mixed-residential apartment of one-bedroom, two-bedrooms three-bedroom maisonettes with a Maids room, and three-bedroom penthouse apartments also with a Maid’s room as well. The penthouse apartments and Maisonettes come with private swimming pools on their separate floors. The apartments come with modernized open-plan, fully fitted kitchenettes. The living rooms and bedrooms are overly spacious and would all have automated features.