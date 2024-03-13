Dr. Elizabeth Kings-Wali, CEO, BlackStone Capital Ltd, “investing in women means providing equal opportunities and support”

Professionally, Elizabeth Kings-Wali has over two decades of finance experience, leading Blackstone Capital Limited as CEO. Her journey blends academia with practical leadership, driving strategic initiatives and fostering industry relationships. She holds memberships in esteemed institutions like FCIB, CIBIS, and CIFCN.

What would you describe as the greatest passion that has brought you this far in your career?

My career is fueled by enabling individuals and entrepreneurs, bridging gaps in banking and fostering personal growth. I’m passionate about breaking barriers and empowering others to achieve their dreams.

This year theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress, how do you think this can be achieved in the country?

Investing in women means providing equal opportunities and support. This includes advocating for policies promoting gender equality, supporting women-owned businesses, and providing mentorship and education.

Women in Different Leadership Positions

Progress in women’s leadership inclusion has been made, yet barriers remain. Organizations must address biases, pay gaps, and limited access to mentorship. I’m committed to fostering inclusive cultures.

Implementation Of The Affirmative In The Country

Nigeria faces hurdles in women’s political ascent. Policy support and community engagement are crucial, but challenges persist due to resistance, limited resources, and entrenched norms.

There has been an increase in the rate of rape and sexual abuse on the girl child; do you think social media has been a negative influence to the society especially on the female gender?

Social media has both positive and negative impacts on society, including perpetuating harmful stereotypes. We must confront these issues with education, advocacy, and legal reforms.

How Do You Manage Your Home, Office As Well As Other Social Responsibilities?

As a career woman, balancing the home, office, and social duties is a delicate symphony. I pour my heart when working, striving for excellence, yet seamlessly transitioning into nurturing my family. Each moment is cherished, blending career aspirations with family bonds. With my children in their formative years, parenthood fills my days with joyous chaos. Despite a bustling schedule, I prioritize time for my very supportive husband. Success is guided by loved ones and God Almighty. Navigating life’s delicate balance with grace and determination, I find fulfilment in embracing each precious moment, not perfection.

Your advice for the girl child and women in general of we celebrate IWD 2024?

As we celebrate IWD 2024, my advice for women and girls is to believe in themselves, educate continuously, support each other, speak up against injustice, set goals, prioritize self-care, embrace resilience, challenge stereotypes, be fearless, and remember their worth.