DottsMediaHouse champions reduction of accidents through safe crossing project

Dotts Media House, a leading digital marketing agency for global brands across Africa has made a statement to be youthful and useful through their recent execution of a 3D Zebra Crossing in participation in the Youth Day of Service.

The project tagged “Project Safe Crossing” was aimed at delivering a solution towards the reduction of accidents in Lagos state.

Tiwalola Olanubi made more emphasis on this while speaking with journalists during the execution of 3 broad 3D Zebra Crossing in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos state.

Tiwalola who stated that pedestrians must be given the chance to cross safely while using the roads stated that 3D Zebra Crossing was carried out to assure adults & majorly the children of Aje Comprehensive High School of safe Crossing.

“The project which took the Dotts Team almost 12 hours to execute is to uphold ” talk less and do more” attitude amongst organizations as well as the youths in order to transform the society into what we want,”

“To reduce the rate of accidents in Lagos state, organizations should join DottsMediaHouse and Leap Africa in providing safe living enablers such as a Zebra Crossing while motorists must drive responsibly to protect road users,” he further added.

The Youth Day of Service campaign featured other projects championed by young people in various communities across Nigeria and Africa involving other youth-focused organizations.