Don’t turn court into rally ground, Obi tells supporters

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who is on course to challenge the outcome of the Feb. 25 poll in court, has urged his supporters not to turn the court premises into a rally ground.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja had fixed Wednesday (today) to consider the merit of the application the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) filed, seeking to be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“As we go about seeking redress for our stolen mandate, I plead with OBIdients to respect the sanctity of the court premises and give our legal team the space and peaceful environment to carry out their duties,” Obi tweeted on Wednesday.

“The court premises is not and should not be turned into a rally ground. I urge the Obidients to go about their businesses peacefully,” he added.

Last week, the court granted Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party a leave to access to sensitive materials used for the presidential election. It restrained INEC from tampering with the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and certified true copies of them were issued.

But the electoral approached the appellate court to vary the orders, saying it needed to reconfigure the BVAS machines and redeploy them for the March 11 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.