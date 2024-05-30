Donald Trump, ex-US president convicted of 34 felony charges in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a jury in New York. This verdict marks a significant outcome in the historic trial of the former president.

The charges against Trump were brought by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, in relation to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued that the payment was intended to silence Daniels and that Trump sought to conceal it from voters.

During the trial, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that he made the payment to Daniels on Trump’s behalf and arranged a reimbursement scheme with the Trump Organization. Cohen submitted monthly invoices totaling $420,000, including the $130,000 payment to Daniels, without a legal retainer agreement in place.

Prosecutors presented invoices, checks, and other financial documents as evidence that Trump falsified business records to cover up the hush money payment. The jury’s unanimous verdict found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts.

This outcome is significant not only for Trump but also for the United States, as it marks a rare instance of a former president being held accountable for criminal actions. The verdict may have implications for Trump’s political and legal future, as well as for the wider political landscape in the United States.