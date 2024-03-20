Dollar is now N1,560.57 at official FX market

One dollar is currently quoted at N1,560.57 on the official market, indicating a stronger naira driven by foreign exchange (FX) reforms.

The summary of the FX trading on Tuesday revealed that the naira appreciated by 0.79 percent as the dollar was quoted at N1,560.57, which was stronger than N1,572.86 quoted on Monday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

The naira has gained 4.28 percent of its value against the dollar when compared to the lowest of N1,627.40 per dollar closed on March 8, 2024 at NAFEM, according to data compiled from the FMDQ Securities exchange.

Intraday high closed at N1,626.50 per dollar on the spot on Tuesday while the intraday low closed at N1,415/$1 on the same day.

The daily foreign exchange market turnover printed at $195.13 million on Tuesday.

At the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira strengthened further to 1,570 per dollar as against 1,590 closed on Monday.

Several analysts expect the naira to stabilise further this week, following the introduction of policy measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Some of the reforms include: the unification of the foreign exchange market; promotion of a willing buyer willing seller market; removal of all limits on margins for the International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) remittances; introduction of a two-way quote system and the broad reforms in the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market to restore stability, enhance transparency, boost supply, and promote price discovery in the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market.

Oluyemi Cardoso, governor of the CBN said in his personal statement at the last rate decision meeting that “This strategic move also holds the potential to attract the capital inflows necessary to enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market and bolster the currency in the immediate term.”

The pressure on the naira/dollar exchange rate is beginning to ease as Nigeria’s external reserves have sustained growth in one month.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the foreign currency reserves increased by 3.62 percent to $34.37 billion as of March 12, 2024 from $33.17 recorded at the beginning of February 2024.

The CBN recently announced a remarkable upswing in Diaspora remittances, soaring by 433 percent to reach $1.3 billion in February, compared to $300 million in January.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which held on February 26 and27, 2024, raised the MPR by 400 basis points to 22.75 from 18.75 per cent., adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +100/-700 from +100/-300 basis points, raised the Cash Reserve Ratio from 32.5 percent to 45.0 per cent, and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

“It is imperative to break the cycle of

inflation as a prerequisite for sustained economic growth and to stabilize the

exchange rate, following the Naira’s sharp depreciation in recent months,” said Aloysius Uche Ordu, a member of the MPC.