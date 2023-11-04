Doku stars as Manchester City rout Bournemouth 6-1

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Jeremy Doku’s dazzling display inspired a 6-1 win against Bournemouth.

Pep”s side ripped Bournemouth apart with three goals in seven minutes late in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Belgian winger Doku led the way as he scored the treble winners’ opener before setting up Bernardo Silva for the second.

Manuel Akanji deflected in Doku’s shot for City’s third goal and Phil Foden grabbed the fourth after the interval from another Doku assist.

Teed up by Doku yet again, Silva made it five and Nathan Ake completed the demolition job for Mnchester City.

However, Pep will be sweating on Haaland’s fitness after the Norway striker was forced off at half-time following a first-half knock.

Haaland could be absent when City face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday and Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.

The international break after the trip to Stamford Bridge would offer Haaland a chance to recover without missing any further matches for his club.

Since losing to title rivals Arsenal in October, City have won four successive victories in all competitions — including three in the league — to show their hunger for silverware remains strong after last season’s incredible haul.

City have won each of their last 14 meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, with the Cherries still waiting for their first ever victory against the Manchester club after 20 unsuccessful attempts.

Guardiola’s men have now won every home game in all competitions in 2023 and sit one point clear of Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will regain top spot if they beat Chelsea on Monday.