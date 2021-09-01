Doculand opens new office at Victoria Island

In a bid to embrace expansion, Doculand Nigeria, a one-stop-shop for all business solutions has opened its new office at 17a Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the official opening, Anwar Jarmakani the executive director at Doculand Group, reiterated plans of the company to add an office at Lekki and run a franchise model to expand to Port Harcourt, and other areas in Nigeria.

According to him, the company has an interest to develop young talents, especially through their employment scheme by training its workforce to get the best results.

Giving an instance he said, “Our branch manager at Opebi worked as an office assistant in her old role, but now is in charge of the entire operations at the branch.” Jarmakani applauded Nigerians for their response to digitalization. He noted that the interest of the nation in digitalization would provide a favorable environment for the nation to compete in global advancement.

In relation to this, he announced the company’s interest in creating an online store. According to Franklyn Uwajuonye, the group marketing manager, Doculand Nigeria, Nigeria is going digital due to the fact that everyone has a smartphone and people are ordering products online at an exponential pace.

“We are starting an online store that will be launched soon to leverage the available market,” he added.

The company reiterated its focus on digital printing technology which allows the printing of digital-based images directly onto a variety of media substrates.

Digital files such as PDFs or desktop publishing files can be sent directly to the digital printing press to print on paper, photo paper, canvas, fabric, synthetics, cardstock, and other substrates.

Digital printing requires less production time and enhances personalization.

Doculand, in the past two years, has recorded expansion to include stationery business, which focuses on office supplies. A printing press was also recently opened to accommodate a large number of printing jobs.

The firm shares its Victoria Island location with Aramex, a logistics company with the responsibility of delivering items across Africa and around the world.

Doculand, which has been in existence since October 2012, is a one-stop-shop for all business solutions. Services offered include printing, deliveries, stationary, mass printing, framing, engineering services, and others.

Olaoluwa Odefunsho, the head of human resources, Doculand stated that the company started with five employees but has grown to above 100 workforce capacity with a projection of about 500 staff in the next three years.