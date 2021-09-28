Doctors want Obaseki to domesticate FG’s agreement

Resident doctors under Edo State Health Management Board (SHMB) have called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to domesticate the agreement reached with the Federal Government that led to the ongoing nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The doctors said Governor Obaseki had earlier promised to domesticate the agreement in the state.

Osayande Edorisiagbon, president of the association, made the call last weekend at the 3rd scientific conference/ordinary general meeting of the body, in Benin City.

Osayande said the association decided not to join the nationwide strike but to continually provide healthcare access to the people of the state with the governor’s “health for all policy”.

He added that the decision not to join the strike was part of the association’s support to the government and the people of the state.

“Although our parent body (NARD) is currently on strike nationwide, we have decided to continually provide health care access to the people of Edo State with the governor’s ‘health for all policy’. This is part of our support to the government and the people”, he said.

While commending the state government for the various reforms in the health sector, he, however, advised that both the patients who are the end-users of the system and the staff be put into consideration. He said the association was ready to support the government in as much as the policies and programmes put the people first.

He also disclosed that over 300 persons benefited from the free medical outreach organised by the association as part of activities lined up for the programme.