Do not lose hope in Nigeria – Reps member, Akande Sadipe

Tolu Akande-Sadipe, lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the Nation, despite the challenges of today.

Rejoicing with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, Akande-Sadipe said citizens should instead thank God and keep faith.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House Committee on Diaspora expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges, including insecurity.

“Nigeria remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations. I beseech us to remain steadfast and go to the polls to vote in the 2023 elections based on facts, track record and not on false sentiments and propaganda”, she said.

“2023 is approaching, our votes will make a huge difference. So I appeal to us all to abhor any firm of violence. Nigeria will be great again.”