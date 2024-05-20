DMO seeks primary dealer market makers support for Nigeria’s debt financing

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has sought the support of primary dealer market makers (PDMM) to raise financing for Nigeria’s domestic debt repayment.

This was noted in a meeting on Monday in Lagos with the primary dealer market makers in the Nigerian Securities Market.

Patience Oniha, Director General, Debt Management Office noted that the meeting continued from a previous strategic meeting, in which the Federal Government’s borrowing plan had been outlined.

“We had a meeting earlier in the year where we talked about the DMO’s borrowing plan, which is the FGN’s borrowing plan, and we told you what we were doing from the budget because that’s the principal document for refinancing,” she added.

“Then, we discussed the Ways and Means borrowing and how to put that in order. At that time, the budget had N6 trillion of domestic borrowing, new borrowing, not refinancing. And then the ways and means at that time, there was N7.3 trillion that the National Assembly had approved for securitisation,” she said.

She also noted that the DMO had raised part of the finance for both the domestic debt and Ways and Means borrowing, which they intended to complete.

“We’re happy that with your support for the new domestic borrowing in the 2024 budget, which was N6 trillion, we raised N4.5 trillion. So it’s not our money, you gave us money and we’d like to thank you.”

“For the ways and means, out of that N7.3 trillion that the National Assembly approved for securitisation, we have raised N4.905 trillion. So, there’s still a balance in both cases, but let’s see how the rest of the year goes,” she stated.

Likewise, Nadia Zakari, president, Financial Market Dealers Association, stated that their interactions with the DMO have been critical in making decisions that shape the country in the long term.

“As market operators, we act as financial intermediaries who interact with other market operators, investors, and their clients. I think it’s because of the size and importance of these interactive sections, that our business environment is ever-evolving, and constantly changing.”

“These constant engagements are crucial as some of the interactions we’ve had as highlighted by the Director General have been critical in making decisions as we strategically plan for the rest of the year,” she stated.