DKT Nigeria supports Sokoto women with family planning

DKT Nigeria in collaboration with the Sokoto State Ministry of Health has provided Sokoto Women with family planning aids and sensitisation on the benefits of contraceptives in reproductive health.

The non-profit organisation implemented this during a two-day family planning outreach in honour of its founder, Phil Harvey, at the Maryam Abacha Hospital and Offa Road, Sokoto.

The outreach aimed at improving the well-being of women and their families offered a range of contraceptive methods at no cost.

Over 700 men and women had access to family planning products such as IUDs, implants, and condoms as well as comprehensive health talks and vital checks conducted by experienced nurses.

These sessions provided essential information on various contraceptive methods, the importance of family planning, child spacing, and the positive impact these practices have on maternal health and overall family welfare and prosperity.

Sarkin Yaki Gagi, Malami Marafa, one of Sokoto’s chieftains who lent support for the programme charged women to embrace family planning.

Tukur Garba, director of Sokoto Primary Healthcare Board, Shafaatu Bello, State Reproductive Health coordinator, and Salamatu Muhammed, State team lead Monitoring and Evaluation also stressed the importance of family planning in the region and its impact.

The participation of local leaders and healthcare professionals highlighted the collaborative efforts at play in the state and people’s interest in embracing family planning to improve reproductive health.

The initiative further mirrors the vision and mission of the founder, whose dedication to reproductive health and family planning has left an indelible mark globally.

DKT Nigeria reiterated its commitment to continue to work with state governments and their health ministries to provide family planning and contraceptives available and accessible to women in Nigeria.

DKT Nigeria is a leading provider of family planning services and products in Nigeria. It provides couples with effective, safe, and affordable family planning options through innovative campaigns, outreaches, and collaborations with both governmental and non-governmental organizations.