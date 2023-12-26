DJ Power, Nigerian artists drive climate change awareness, celebrate Afrobeat

Derek San Vicente, popularly known as DJ Power, an international disc jockey and music producer, has collaborated with Nigerian artists to drive climate change awareness and creation of innovative and genre-defying tracks that celebrate Afrobeat.

The partnership also flagged off DJ Power, African tour, which is set to commence in Nigeria and promoted by BAROQUE Works Studios.

DJ Power says he recognizes Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping the global music landscape and is eager to personally explore the country’s live music culture and establish meaningful collaboration with Nigerian music stars.

“I firmly believe in the unifying power of music and am honoured to work alongside Nigerian artists to create innovative and genre-defying tracks that celebrate Afrobeat,” he said.

According to him, his dedication to celebrating African music and his passion for Afrobeat will undoubtedly result in remarkable collaborations and unforgettable musical moments.

“It is worthy of note to inform this August gathering that we all have a responsibility to conserve our environment and mitigate the impact of greenhouse gases on our ecosystem.”

Monica Eimunjeze, executive director, BAROQUE Works Studios, and official promoter of DJ Power in Nigeria and across Africa, said the music and creative industry has a large footprint globally and anything it focuses on has a tendency to work.

“If we can get the youth to understand that they need to key in and ensure that their planet is protected, using a medium that they believe in – music and other creative platforms,” she said.

“We need to educate the young ones on simple things that you might not necessarily know have an impact in tackling climate change. The impact of climate change is real and we must drive its awareness.”

Speaking on the tour, Eimunjeze said that the tour is expected to not only entertain but also foster cultural exchange and collaboration between local and international artists.

She said that the disc jockey would embark on an African tour, with Nigeria being one of the key destinations, describing the DJ as a cultivated global musical circus that reflects the diverse nature of his work.

Speaking also, Prosper Egeonu, DJ Powers Africa manager said climate change is one of the biggest global crises, adding that flooding and drought have intensified owing to the impact of climate change.

“We are all climate advocates because we want to try and save mother earth and this is part of the things that is key to our heart that is the way we are giving back to the world,” Egeonu who is also the founder and CEO of Keter Africa Energy Limited said.

“We are trying to protect mother earth using the entertainment industry. We have come together as climate advocates and we are going green, so we decided to campaign creating an #Rocktheclimate,” he said.

He said the partnership wants to focus more on bringing solutions. “This will make people begin to start to know how to solve the problem of climate change, and reduce our carbon footprints.”