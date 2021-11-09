Discharge your duties with fear of God, Mohammed urges newly-appointed judicial officers

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has called on the five newly-appointed judicial officers in the state to discharge their duties with sense of patriotism and fear of God.

Mohammed made the call during the swearing-in of the Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court in the state, along with four other Khadis, in Bauchi on Monday.

He described their appointment as timely, saying that it would facilitate speedy and fair dispensation of justice, even as he called on them to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law.

The governor said that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to dutifully discharge its constitutional mandate without any interference.

He added that his government would continue to uphold judicial independence and provide enabling environment for the third arm of government to perform optimally.

Mohammed urged the newly-appointed khadis to always watch their public and private conducts and become role models to the younger generation.

He described the relationship among the three arms of government in the state as ‘exceptionally cordial,’ stressing “we will consolidate on the earlier gains.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new appointees are: Umar Liman, Grand Khadi and Fatima Jibrin, High Court judge, Musa Abubakar, Mohammed Alkasim, Sani Musa and Madi Manga were appointed as khadis of the Sharia Court.

The governor used the occasion to swear-in the 16 special advisers who were recently appointed.

He urged them to be of sound moral character and cooperate with officials of their ministries for accelerated development in the state.

The advisers include: Mukhtar Gidado, Kefas Magaji, Isah Tilde, Aliyu Idris, Danladi Danbaba, Abdun Gin and Mohammed Adamu.

Others are: Mohammed Adamu, Zainab Rufai, Hashimu Yakubu, Sunusi Isah, Garba Kawu, Abubakar Salihu, Abubakar Fago, Tukur Adamu and Adamu Madaki.