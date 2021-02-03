Diri seeks FG’S support for Bayelsa development

Governor Douye Diri has called for greater Federal Government’s presence as a catalyst for the overall development of Bayelsa State.

Diri and other stakeholders made the call in Yenagoa during a special town hall meeting by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in conjunction with the Bayelsa State government.

The demand was premised on the abandonment of some federal projects in the state including the Federal Secretariat and housing projects just as other federal projects are lacking in the state.

Some of the stakeholders, including Clever Inodu, chairman, Central Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council and his spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, called for constructive engagement of the youth for sustainable peace and security to fulfil the Federal Government’s directive to oil multinationals to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region.

Joshua Igbugburu, pioneer chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, an elder statesman, Thompson Okorotie and Nengi James, representative of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), expressed concern over the number of abandoned federal projects in the state.