Digital transformation in focus as BusinessDay announces September Millennial Hangout

BusinessDay Media Limited is thrilled to announce the September edition of its highly anticipated monthly webinar series, The Millennial Hangout. This webinar has become a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among Nigeria’s millennial professionals. Each edition explores strategies and insights to help attendees achieve financial independence, stay informed on business and the economy, and make informated financial decisions.

Scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 10 AM (WAT), this month’s edition will dive into the theme “Digital Transformation and Startups for Millennials”. The session is designed to provide millennial entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals with actionable tools and insights to excel in Nigeria’s ever evolving digital landscape.

Linda Ochugbua, the manager of digital sales at BusinessDay, stated that the “Millennial Hangout series, curated by BusinessDay Media Limited, is dedicated to driving innovation, inspiring growth, and supporting business development among emerging leaders”. Since its inception, the series has attracted a diverse group of entrepreneurs, digital professionals, and startup founders, fostering a vibrant community committed to shaping the future of business both in Nigeria and globally.

This September edition will feature industry leaders from the digital and entrepreneurial sectors, offering a wealth of knowledge through presentations and panel discussions, including:

– Obianuju Philip, a seasoned Digital Tech Senior Executive, who will provide insights on the latest developments in digital technology and its impact on various industries, alongside actionable strategies for business adaptation and growth.

– Eyitayo Ogunmola, CEO of Utiva, a leading EdTech company empowering individuals with digital skills, will speak on leveraging digital tools to scale startups, focusing on how millennial entrepreneurs can build sustainable, tech-driven businesses.

– Babajide Aregbesola, Lead at Flint, Inc., will draw from his extensive entrepreneurial experience to provide practical strategies for launching and growing tech startups while addressing challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

Whether you are a startup founder, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a millennial professional looking to deepen your understanding of digital transformation, this edition of the Millennial Hangout promises a valuable opportunity to gain industry knowledge, connect with peers, and learn from top experts in the field.

The webinar will be live-streamed on YouTube as well, allowing participants from across the globe to join the conversation about the future of digital business.