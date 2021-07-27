Digital skills acquisition: FG, UNICEF targets 20m Nigerian youths

The Nigerian government and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), on Monday unveiled an expanded education, training and employment program targeting 20 million Nigerians from ages of 10-24 years.

The initiative is expected to positively impact the country’s future job growth enabling programmes, between 2021 and the year 2030.

Osinbajo disclosed this Monday in a pre-recorded message delivered at the official launch of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) programme in Nigeria, a global multi-sector partnership that was initially launched in September 2018, in collaboration with over 200 partners. The programme has impacted more than 100 million young people globally through innovations and programmes in more than 40 countries across six continents.

The GenU Nigeria has three key components; including Digital Skills Development, The Workforce Readiness Programme and Youth Engagement, with the Youth Employment and empowerment of female entrepreneurs being a major component of the initiative.

In line with its job creation agenda, the Federal Government has over the past few months engaged multilateral agencies and the private sector in creating special opportunities for young Nigerians.

Besides, the opportunities created through the ongoing Economic Sustainability Plan, only last month, the administration in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP and other private sector partners announced a 20,000 yearly graduate job fellowship called the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, NJFP aimed at equipping young Nigerians with skills and experience required for the workplace.

Speaking on the GenU programme, the Vice President said “this program is important because it promises to provide 20 million Nigerians with digital skills, link them to entrepreneurial and other job opportunities and assist them in realizing their full potential.

“Over the next couple of years, we will provide digital learning, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement for and with 20 million young Nigerians. This process is not only significant for our socio-economic development as a nation in the coming years but also provides a learning asset for developing future job growth enabling programmes.”

According to him, “Nigeria has one of the world’s largest young populations. And it bears repeating that our country’s youth are the nation’s present and indeed its future. The cost of failing to invest in them is quite simply, unimaginable.

“So, we are excited to be a part of the ambitious goal of reaching young Nigerians with this opportunity. The work is massive, and we know we cannot achieve this objective without strong partnerships. And so, the Presidency, the relevant Ministries and State Governments will be collaborating with Generation Unlimited Nigeria, the private sector, the international community and our young people themselves to make this a reality.”

He commended private sector partners such as Airtel, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Jobberman Nigeria, amongst others for their innovative work with young entrepreneurs throughout the country and for their commitment to GenU Nigeria.

The introduction of GenU Nigeria is in collaboration with State Governors including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State; Godwin Obaseki, Edo State, and also development partners such as Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator. GenU Nigeria has a wide range of Development Partners including the African Development Bank, GIZ, ILO, UNDP, USAID, and private sector organisations.

In Nigeria, the target is to reach 2 million young people aged 10-24years by 2023 and 20 million by 2030 with education, skills training, employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

GenU Nigeria will be implemented in 12 states distributed across the 6 geo-political zones in the country. In the North-west, Kano and Kaduna States; South-west, Lagos and Ogun States; North-east, Borno and Bauchi States; South-east, Ebonyi and Enugu States; North-central, Niger and Benue States and from the South-south, Rivers and Cross River States.