Digital identity firms launch Association of Data Verification Service Providers in Nigeria

Companies within the digital identity industry in Nigeria have announced the launch of the Association of Data Verification Service Providers (ADVSP).

The Association’s objectives include: to act as the association for background checkers and data verification service providers in Nigeria; to build and support the verification service industry in Nigeria which encompasses the data and identity verification ecosystem and all relatable industries; to liaise with government on data verification service providers’ matters affecting the data verification service industry in Nigeria.

Others are: to promote healthier and balanced competition amongst data verification service providers in Nigeria; promote, encourage and enforce a high standard of performance and professional ethics amongst its members; organise regular seminars, conferences and programs to educate, sensitise and derive the collective view of stakeholders in the data verification industry; and act as a body to which the government or other official or unofficial authorities or organisations in Nigeria can have recourse for advice, assistance, or the expression of views on any subjects of concern or interest to data verification service provision in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, Olutunji Oluwole: “Digital identity is at the heart of Nigeria’s ongoing pivot towards a digital economy. It is therefore imperative for stakeholders within the sector to brace up to the demands of the emerging system by providing the professional and ethical frameworks for standardised service delivery.

“As an industry, we are optimistic that the Association will serve as a platform for engagement both within and across the ecosystem aimed at building a virile digital identity infrastructure for the country, supporting innovation within the space and facilitating collaboration between stakeholders whether in regulatory, operator or related professional roles.”

Gbenga Odegbami, a trustee of the Association commented that: “Data verification is a rapidly growing industry in Nigeria, and we are positive that this is the right step towards growth.

“There is a need to establish viable frameworks founded on compliance, effective communication, and excellent service delivery as an intentional effort toward development. ADVSP would fast-track the digitisation of the Nigerian economy, creating a robust infrastructure that’d serve all stakeholders within the sector.”

The Association of Data Verification Service Providers (ADVSP) is a consortium of data service providers registered under the laws of Nigeria and licensed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). It is an incorporated trustee registered under Part F of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.