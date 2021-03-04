Digital agency, LooseMedia officially launches into the market space

Lagos, Nigeria. March 4th, 2021- Top fast rising digital first marketing and media agency, Loose Media, has launched into the digital marketing space.

The digital agency which began operations in May 2o20 has officially launched, solidifying its place in the marketing and advertising ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

Although it started operations in 2020, Loose Media comes power-packed with top talents and experts known to make magic happen in the digital and traditional marketing industry. Little wonder the agency successfully launched Vbank, a leading digital bank in Nigeria, and played a key role in the massive 400% growth the bank saw in its first year of launch.

Speaking on the launch, Ized Uanikhehi, MD/CEO Loose Media expresses her excitement, saying, “In my 15 years’ experience in marketing, I can honestly count this as my proudest moment. At Loose Media, what sets us apart is the fact that we are KPI and data driven, plus we have a vast knowledge of the digital marketing industry and we know what works”. She further says, “I am really excited about how far Loose Media has come. “I am grateful to God for giving me the best team ever. I wouldn’t have come this far without this team”.

A vibrant, energetic marketing and media agency that is quickly writing its digital footprints in the marketing, Loose Media is motivated by a desire to create meaningful connections for brands and their target audience, telling impactful stories for brands that captivate the hearts of customers, which they have been known to do in a short time.

On the goals of the company, Charles Avackaa, the COO of Loose Media, explains, “Our services are geared towards building a brand people love, use and talk about. That’s why our vision is to be the hub of value-driven creativity and the foremost expert in the marketing ecosystem out of Africa. This is what drives us every day”.

In a closing remark, Uanikhehi shares how the team is sure to break grounds and encourages brands and businesses to experience out-of-the-box, creative thinking that solves problems.

Among the many clients and partners on the Loose Media portfolio are Vbank, EverdonBDC, Anchoria Asset Management, Afripay, Cellar Central, Risevest, and other top brands.