Diaspora Nigerians to vote in 2023

There is hope for Nigerians in the diaspora who were hitherto deprived the right to elect their leaders back home, to vote, starting from the 2023 general elections.

This followed a confirmation by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, chairman, House of Representatives committee on diaspora, that the Reps were working on the passage the Diaspora Voting Bill before the next general elections.

The Diaspora Voting Bill presently before the House seeks to amend section 77 Subsection (2) of the Principal Act to read: “Every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of eighteen years residing within or outside Nigeria at the time of registration of voters for purposes of election to a legislative house, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for that election”.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the sponsor of the bill, said “As the chairperson of Diaspora Matters at the House, I will continue to fight against the suffering of Nigerians abroad, citing human trafficking and the case of one Suliamon on death row in Saudi Arabia.

“My position is well known on this on the floor of the National Assembly. The move to ensure Nigerians are respected anywhere they are in the world is paramount”.

The lawmaker, who represents Oluyole federal constituency of Oyo State, spoke while flagging off the empowerment of 200 women and youths in her constituency in cosmetology training.