Diaspora engagement crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth -NIDCOM boss 

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has called for a more strategic partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and its citizens, both at home and abroad, to drive national development.

This appeal was made during her address at the 12th convocation lecture of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement released by NIDCOM’s Director of Media Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the critical role Nigerians in the diaspora can play in the nation’s development.

The lecture, titled “Diaspora Engagements for National Development,” highlighted the need for collaboration through various government programs aimed at sustainable development.

“It won’t be easy, but we will progress rapidly if we unite with a common goal to develop Nigeria. Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, must come together to build our nation. No foreigner will do this for us,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

She further noted that the global exposure of Nigerians abroad offers significant potential for national growth, particularly through the initiatives of NIDCOM.

She encouraged Nigerians living overseas to collaborate with their counterparts in Nigeria, citing the success of countries like India, China, and Singapore, which have successfully harnessed the skills and talents of their diaspora communities for national advancement.

With ABUAD recognized as the top private university in Nigeria, Dabiri-Erewa suggested the institution could play a key role in fostering these connections through staff and student exchange programs, collaborative research, and sabbaticals for diaspora lecturers.

Dabiri-Erewa praised the university’s founder, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), for his dedication to education and human development. She commended the university’s world-class facilities and its positive contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

Echoing Dabiri-Erewa’s sentiments, Aare Afe Babalola expressed pride in Nigeria’s vast human and natural resources, encouraging the youth to focus on utilizing these opportunities at home rather than seeking aimless migration abroad.

He underscored ABUAD’s impact on Nigeria’s education and health sectors, noting that the university has been internationally recognized for its excellence in just 15 years of operation.

