Developer sees hope for greater real estate delivery levels in 2023

Oladotun Oloyede, a frontline real estate developer in Nigeria, says there are prospects for greater level of standard real estate products delivery in 2023.

He hopes also that 2023 will be a great one for investors and land buyers because more high-value and affordable products would be launched to be accompanied with top-notch service delivery.

Oloyede, who is the Founder and CEO, Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited as well as First Fountain Homes, assures that, at company level, they are already putting plans in place to make their business processes more efficient.

“In the out-going year, we emphaised the need and importance of quality and excellent delivery, recognizing them as components and drivers of any upwardly mobile business,” said Oloyede at the company’s end of business year event.

“2023 will come bearing a greater level of standard real estate delivery and plans are already in motion to make business processes more efficient,” he assured both staff and other stakeholders, commending them for trusting in the brand and also committing to making sure that their core values were upheld.

He disclosed that they would be opening their UK office, a 1000-unit project, soon and there would be a whole lot of other projects coming up under the brand. “So, we just feel it’s a good time to give the brand another look,” he said at the launch of their new logo recently.

Ayodeji Oloruntoba, the chief operating officer at First Fountain Homes, expressed gratitude to their staff and clients for believing in the vision of the company in delivering Smart Homes to Lagosians.

He disclosed that the first phase of their project had been completed and announced that the second phase, which is to deliver 3-bedroom Terrace Duplexes, would commence in the coming year.

Yemisi Okunlade, Head of Operations at Rolad Properties, predicted that 2023 would be a great year for investors and land buyers because more high-value and affordable products would be launched to be accompanied with top-notch service delivery.

Highlight of the event was the award presentation to outstanding staff members and stakeholders, which comprised cars, electronic gadgets, home appliances and holiday trips among others.