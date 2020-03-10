Dethroned Sanusi II in Nasarawa on exile

The deposed former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, is currently in Loko Town, Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State, to which he has been exiled.

Loko is one of the riverine communities in Nasarawa State that shares boundaries with Benue and Kogi states.

A source said that the deposed Sanusi has been scheduled to be banished to Opanda Town in Toto Local Government which is inhabited by the Egbura ethnic group.

According to him, the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage personally met Governor Abdullahi Sule while Aliko Dangote, General Aliyu Gusau amongst others request for a change of location.

BusinessDay learnt that Governor Sule agreed for the deposed Emir to be exiled in Loko Town in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

Loko Town is inhabited by Fulanis, like the deposed Emir, and it is believed that he will get adequate care, as the Secretary to the State Government, Aliyu Ahmad Tijjani and Emir of Nasarawa, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin would see to his wellbeing and upkeep.

The source said that the Governor was being briefed on the vehicular movement of the deposed Emir by road from Kano to an undisclosed location in Nasarawa State, pending when he would be transferred to Loko Town.

When contacted, Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Muhammad Otto said, “I have not been informed on the exile of the deposed Emir”.

It could be recalled that the deposed Emir of Gwandu, in Kebbi State Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo was exile to Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State when he was dethroned some years ago.