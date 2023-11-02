Despite public outrage, Senate approves N2.17trn supplementary budget

The Nigerian Senate has approved the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary budget. This is despite wide concerns around the spending plan which contains provisions for acquisition of a presidential yacht and substantial amount for funding luxury vehicles for the office of the First Lady which is not constitutionally recognised.

Presidential yacht, luxury cars in extra budget draw flak

President Bola Tinubu, had in a letter on Tuesday, urged the Senate to give the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2023 expeditious consideration to enable the government embark on urgent national issues.

The Senate led by Godswill Akpabio passed for bill after considering the harmonized report of the Senate and House Committee on Appropriation presented on the floor of the Senate on Thursday by chairman of the committee Solomon Adeola, Senator representing Ogun West.

The bill scaled third reading and was subsequently passed by the Senate.

The budget as approved by the Senate includes the widely criticized N5.09 billion allocated for a presidential yacht, N2.9 billion for sport utility vehicles for the Presidential Villa, and another N2.9 billion for the replacement of operational vehicles for the presidency.

In summary, the budget includes N18 billion for statutory transfer, N992.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, and N1.16 trillion for development fund for capital expenditure.