Desmond Tutu honoured with special 10minutes bells toll

Residents of Cape Town and the Anglican community of Saint George’s Cathedral honoured Archbishop Desmond Tutu with bells toll at midday Monday December 27.

According to the Associated Press, Thabo Makgoba, the incumbent Archbishop of Cape Town stated that the bells at the cathedral, where Tutu encouraged South Africans to work in unity against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu’s life.

“We ask all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu,” Makgoba said.

Several other events in South Africa are being planned to honour Tutu’s life.

Makgoba explained that the body of the late clergyman will lie in state at the cathedral in Cape Town on Friday before a requiem mass is held Saturday.

Besides, an ecumenical service will be held for him on Wednesday in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria.

South Africans are laying flowers at the cathedral, in front of Tutu’s home in Cape Town’s Milnerton area, and front of his former home in Soweto.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa in a national broadcast said Tutu knew that that apartheid would end, that democracy would come.

“He knew in his soul that good would triumph over evil, that justice would prevail over iniquity, and that reconciliation would prevail over revenge and recrimination. He knew that apartheid would end, that democracy would come.

“He knew that our people would be free. By the same measure, he was convinced, even to the end of his life, that poverty, hunger and misery can be defeated; that all people can live together in peace, security and comfort,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa encouraged all South Africans to pay respects to the departed and to celebrate life with the exuberance and the purpose of the beloved clergyman.

“May we follow in his footsteps. May we too be worthy inheritors of the mantle of service, of selflessness, of courage, and principled solidarity with the poor and marginalised,” he prayed.

The president also stated that the country’s flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the week.

Tutu died at the age of 90 on Sunday, December 26. The renowned clergyman and activist spent most of his life-time fighting against the country’s apartheid regime that oppressed South Africa’s black majority.

In 1994 when South Africa got independent, Tutu was made the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that documented atrocities and sought to promote national reconciliation. He also became one of the world’s most prominent religious leaders to champion lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning (LGBTQ) rights.