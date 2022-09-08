Deploy drones to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, TUC urges FG

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to deploy modern technologies in tackling the country’s intractable security challenges.

Festus Osifo, president of the TUC, joined by members of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the union, at a news conference in Lagos, Monday, said the resolution of the security crisis has become imperative to halt the continued loss of lives and properties in Africa’s most populous nation.

According to Osifo, “a situation where Nigerians can no longer travel two kilometres on major roads without being afraid of being kidnapped or killed by bandits or terrorists is not acceptable.”

“All available indices have shown that we have failed as a country in this area, and any government that cannot secure its citizens has failed. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to immediately deploy modern technologies such as drones to address the security challenges,” said Osifo.

The TUC also, for the umpteenth time, called for the immediate end to the long-drawn disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), resulting in the shutting down of government-owned universities in Nigeria for over six months.

Calling on the government to prioritise education and human development, Osifo said it was high time the government met the ASUU’s demands, including the payment of earned allowances, improved work conditions and provision of infrastructure in the universities.

“Adequate funding of education is the only way Nigeria can escape most of its economic challenges,” Osifo said, just as he also challenged the government and security agencies to end massive oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

“The security chiefs should talk less and do more in securing the pipelines and bringing some of their own who have been alleged to be colluding with the oil theft to justice,” Osifo added.