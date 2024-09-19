Delta wins 8th National Youth Games with 41 gold medals

With 41 gold, 27 silver, and 30 bronze medals totalling 98, Delta State is the winner of the 8th edition of the National Youth Games ( NYG), tagged Asaba 2024.

According to the latest update of proceedings released by 9.09 pm on Wednesday, September 18, Lagos State has outpaced erstwhile second-placed Edo State with a total medals haul of 62, comprising 25 gold, 19 silver, and 18 bronze medals, respectively.

Edo State is placed third with 17 gold, 12 silver, and 24 bronze medals, respectively.

Ebonyi and Zamfara States could not land any medals to their credit during the games, according to the medals table update so far.

The NYG is expected to come to a close on Thursday, September 19, with the closing ceremony at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, the Delta State Capital.