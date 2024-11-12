Delta transmits N936bn proposed budget for 2025 to House of Assembly

Delta Government on Monday approved the transmission of the N936 billion proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for further deliberation.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Sonny Ekedayen, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on some of the decisions reached at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

Ekedayen, was flanked by his counterparts for Information, Ifeanyi Osuoza; Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu; and Riverine Infrastructure, Ebikeme Clark.

The economic planning commissioner, said the proposed budget comprised N587.4 billion, representing 62.75 percent for Capital Expenditure, while N348.7 billion, representing 37.25 percent, was for Recurrent Expenditure.

He said that the 2025 proposed budget was premised on an exchange rate of N1,300 per dollar.

“This 2025 proposal is 29.12 per cent larger than the current year 2024 budget, demonstrating our dedication to advancing the state’s development.

“Our focus areas remain clear: agriculture; support for micro, small, and medium enterprises; youth empowerment; tourism; entertainment; social safety nets through poverty alleviation; physical infrastructure; healthcare; and education.

“While this provides an overview of the proposed budget, it is still subject to review and will be officially transmitted to the State House of Assembly for further deliberation,” Ekedayen said.

“A significant portion of the funding will come from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations, with our internally generated revenue serving as the secondary source.

“To give a clearer perspective, we anticipate that our Internally Generated Revenue will reach at least N140 billion.

“For the 2025 project proposals, this combination of Federal allocation and internally generated revenue will be the primary sources of funding.”

