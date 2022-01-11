Delta to train goat farmers on modern farm practices

The Delta Government says it is planning to set up a goat fattening programme for goat farmers in order to promote modern goat farming in the state.

A statement by Julius Egbedi, the commissioner for agriculture and natural resources said the programme would ensure goat farming is a profitable enterprise that would increase farmers’ income, animal protein production and create jobs.

According to him, the programme would amongst others diversify farm income base, expand the scope for job and wealth creation in the livestock subsector, upgrade local breeds of goat, especially the West African dwarf goats, through artificial insemination so as to improve their growth performance and productivity.

Read also: Rice farmers call for creation of cottage industries

He averred that under the programme, three artificial insemination centers would be established across the state just as there be capacity building of officers and farmers in artificial insemination for the production of goats for local and export markets, and provide credit support for goat farmers.

He disclosed that as a forerunner to the program, the ministry trained 183 farmers on profitable goat farming in 2018 and also collaborated with Market Development Program in the Niger Delta (MADE) on the development of ruminant feed finishing (fattening) enterprise in the state.

Egbedi revealed that the collaboration with MADE was to support farmers in the state to access technology (by way of training), good husbandry practices and alternative markets which led to the training of 851 farmers across the state in 2019.

In a bid to achieve export goals and upgrading the livestock industry in the state, the ministry initiated discussion with the Country Representative of Kasha International Agriculture Development Organisation (KIADO) and expressed interest to participate in the KIADO 10th Century Program on cattle, goat and sheep skills acquisition training on artificial insemination, semen transfer and cross breeding.