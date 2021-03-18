Delta to inaugurate new secretariat for traditional rulers, others soon

Delta State Government, Wednesday, disclosed that it has completed the construction of a secretariat for traditional rulers council which it embarked upon in Asaba, the state capital, and that the project would be inaugurated soon.

The Commissioner for Housing, Festus Ochonogor, disclosed this while conducting journalists round some projects in Asaba.

Ochonogor, who was in the company of his Information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu, also said that the new Media Centre in the Government House, Asaba, and the offices and residential quarters buildings of Secretary to State Government and the Chief of Staff under construction would be completed later in the year.

Ochonogor said that the media centre, which was inherited by the Governor Okowa administration from its predecessor, was being remodelled to meet new standard and to provide adequate accommodation for the governor’s media team.

He said the gigantic traditional rulers council secretariat was a deliberate effort to provide the royal fathers a world-class meeting point to contribute in advancing a stronger Delta vision and also build a bridge of peace in their domains.

The commissioner described Governor Okowa as the “architect of modern day Delta” with his developmental efforts and called on contractors handling projects in the state to redouble efforts to meet deadlines.

He pledged to sustain visits to project sites and lauded the the contractors for the pace and quality of jobs done so far.

On his part, Commissioner for Information, Aniagwu, said the administration of Governor Okowa would continue to embark on landmark projects until May 29, 2023 and solicited the support of all in building a Stronger Delta.

Aniagwu said that the three projects were dear to government and would be completed for the good of all, and expressed government’s readiness to providing people-oriented projects to fast track development.

On the traditional rulers’ council secretariat, the commissioner said the edifice was to provide offices for the traditional rulers and staff of the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs in addition to the sustenance of cordial relationship between it and royal fathers because of their imput to the peace and development of any society.