Delta to fine commercial tricycles plying highways N20,000

Delta State Government is set to begin enforcement of a ban on tricycles popularly known as Keke from plying federal highways following the public outcry over the danger posed to commuters.

The State Taskforce Chairman on Environment, Sylvester Oromoni who disclosed this to newsmen at the Government House Annex, Warri during a meeting with Tricycle Union Executive of both Warri and Uvwie warned that anyone found violating the directive will pay a fine of N20,000.

The Taskforce chairman said prohibited routes in Delta State for Keke include Asaba Onitsha expressway, Asaba, NPA expressway Warri, DSC expressway Udu, Effurrun roundabout to Oghara expressway, PTI junction to Abraka-Agbor axis, DSC roundabout to Ughelli, Patani and Ozoro, Kwale- Asaba.

He stressed that only Buses, Taxis and other four-wheel vehicles were allowed to ply such routes, stressing that the essence of the directive is to reduce unavoidable fatal accidents and also to control heavy traffic jams on the highways.

According to Oromoni “the Delta State government has banned tricycles from plying federal highways in Delta since Uduaghan’s tenure as governor and Governor Okowa upon assumption upheld the same.

“It is very unfortunate that Keke Napep drivers have refused to obey the law due to improper monitoring. We are here to reinforce the law, and anyone that violates the directive will pay N20,000 as fine.

“I want to sternly warn tricycle operators that, after today’s meeting, they should desist from plying the highways stated above, noting that governor Okowa led government will not tolerate it anymore,” he stated.

Responding, the Chairman Keke Drivers Union Association of Delta State, Evang. Paul Onyema, said, “We are partnering with the environmental task force in order to stop Keke operators from using the above-mentioned highways in Warri and its environs.

“One of our major challenges is that many of the Keke riders are based in Ughelli, Agbarho and other nearby villages. And with this, they will have to drive through the prohibited route but we will discuss with them, if you must work around Warri, you will have to get a place to keep your Keke to resume the next day.

“As the Chairman, l have equally warned Keke operators from Agbarho, Ughelli to either operate where they are based or risk been arrested by taskforce officials.”

Samuel Atiyota Egere, Uvwie Chairman of the union in his statement said it was true that commercial Tricycle riders constitute a nuisance by parking indiscriminately and disobeying traffic rules which sometimes lead to road crashes.

He lamented that there were no parks allotted to Keke operators appealing to the state government to use its magnanimity to look into the matter and create parks for Keke riders.

He assured the state government that his members will abide by the agreement with the Government not to ply highways.