Delta promotes voluntary non-remunerated blood donation at health facilities

Delta State Government, Sunday, expressed it’s commitment to the promoting of voluntary non-remunerated blood donation at health facilities in the state, and has urged residents to stand up and be counted among those that would donate blood in order to save a life.

The state’s commissioner for health, Ononye Mordi, who spoke during the statewide broadcast marking parts of activities for the 2020 World Donor Day celebration, said that the celebration which holds on June 14 of yearly, has this year’s team as “safe blood saves lives” with the slogan “give blood and make the world a healthier place”.

Donation of blood are needed all over the world to ensure that individuals and communities have access to safe and quality-assured blood and blood products in both normal and emergency situations, hence, the campaign is aimed at the contribution of individuals to improve health in their communities, he said.

He added that through the campaign, more people all over the world are called to become life-savers by volunteering to donate blood regularly.

While pointing out that blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, Ononye regretted that many patients requiring transfusions do not have timely access to safe blood.

Ononye revealed that his Ministry had embarked on Blood Donation Drives since 2018 at Idumuje-Unor, Oghara, Asaba, Sapele, Warri and Oleh axis of the state in order to build capacity of health workers to promote voluntary non-remunerated blood donation at health facilities and that a total of 43 pints of blood have been donated voluntarily through the drives.

He listed the benefits of organising Blood Donation Drives even as he disclosed things that the ministry had done including reactivation of Emergency Ambulance Service which he said was now used for emergency transport of blood products; supplied blood banks to hospitals and repaired those that were not functioning, adding that

Deltans enrolled into the Contributory Health Scheme of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration now have free access to blood, as part of the benefit package.

He blamed ignorance, staff shortage, poor professional and political commitment among others as factors responsible for people not imbibing the culture of voluntarily blood donation

He revealed also that health workers would be at Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Central Hospital Warri, Central Hospital Agbor and State Secretariat Clinic Asaba to receive blood donations from well-meaning Deltans to mark the Day.

The Commissioner said all voluntary blood donors would be presented with a Certificate of Appreciation as evidence of their charitable act in addition to other gifts.

He expressed special appreciation UNIBLOOD, an indigenous non-governmental organisation founded by His Royal Majesty, Obi Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi III, – the Obi of Idumuje-Unor, for their Universal Blood Initiative and passionate advocacy that contributed greatly to several efforts in voluntary blood donation, as well as control of haemolytic disease of the newborn.

He assured residents that “blood donation is safe for adults as it is beneficial to both the donor and the recipient”.

He made them to understand that helping others could help reduce stress, improve donors’ emotional wellbeing and physical health, especially in this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic