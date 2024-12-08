Delta sustains fight against unlicensed metal scavengers, jails 12, arrests others

One of the llegal scrap metal collectors arrested

Despite the Delta State Government’s ban on the operations of unlicensed metal scavengers popularly known as ‘Iron Condemn’, some persons seem to have ignored the order and have continued to operate in the cities including Asaba, the state capital.

Now, a mobile court sitting in Asaba has jailed 12 of such metal scrap collectors for doing business without due process, and for not obtaining license from the state government.

Several others have also been arrested and if convicted would serve different jail terms without option of fine, to serve as a deterrent to others..

Chairman of the Taskforce, ChieThef Godspower Asiuwhu, while commending the court’s ruling, assured residents that the state government would continue to do the needful to protect life and property, maintain law and order.

He urged residents to report any suspicious movements and criminal activities to law enforcement agents and local vigilante in towns and villages, adding that the state environmental marshal and taskforce shall continue to do the needful until unlicensed Iron Condemn operators are shown the way out of Delta State.

Meanwhile, Fred Oghenesivbe, the

Director-General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, has urged residents of the state not to patronize unlicensed iron condemn collectors to avoid arrest and prosecution.

It is and still unlawful to do business with law breakers and defiants, he warned.

According to him, the regulations and subsisting laws in the state clearly prohibited door-to-door collection or scavenging of scrap metals and other recyclable materials, use of carts or other hand-held carriers such as sacks etc.

He however noted that there is compulsory registration, licensing and annual renewal of licenses of operations of persons involved in the business of collection of scrap metals and other renewable materials.

“Operators must profile their staff and persons engaged in the business of scrap metal, and other recyclable materials collection with the appropriate government agencies.

“Means of people identification of staff and persons engaged in the business of metal scrap and other recyclable materials collection is compulsory, while employees must wear apparels with visible identification and license numbers of employers.

“Compulsory registration, licensing and annual renewal of licenses of vehicles and other approved means of collecting scrap metals or other recyclable materials for sale, are non-negotiable.”

It must be emphasized that the ban on unlicensed Iron Condemn operators in Delta State is still in force, offenders shall be apprehended and prosecuted, and jailed by Court of competent jurisdiction, Oghenesivbe concluded.

