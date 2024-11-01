Delta moves to create wealth, jobs with support of 2,000 businesses

Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Head, Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, has said that the Bureau is fully prepared to deliver, serve the people of the State in terms of job opportunities and wealth creation, saying lots of programmes will be undertaken to create more jobs and wealth through deliberate financial assistance and technical support to visionary entrepreneurs in the State.

Egwunyenga, who noted that the Bureau, through the MORE Biz-up Business Upscale Programme, would support Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), declared the State Government aimed at providing funds to 2,000 verified business owners to boost the State’s economy and create more jobs that would strategically position Delta State as the nation’s number one commercial hub.

While speaking during a Radio Programme in Asaba, Delta State Capital, Egwunyenga assured of the State Government’s continued support to MSMEs to cushion the effects of economic hardship, threatening their survival.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs and small business owners to take advantage of the opportunities provided by applying online for the programme, which he said, provides equal opportunity for all Deltans, regardless of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“By supporting MSMEs, Governor Sheriff recognises the significant role they play in job creation and economic growth and that is why he is supporting them to overcome challenges posed by macro-economic policies and interest rates, adding that those to benefit should be between the age of 21 and 45 years”, he said.

He assured that the Wealth and Job Creation Bureau would introduce more empowerment programmes in the near future, but that the ongoing More Biz-Up business upscale initiative captured the following business categories; Information and Communication Technologies, Computer and Smart Phone Maintenance, and Building and Construction Services including Aluminium Profiling, POP, Interlocking, Tiling, Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Solar Installation.

Other categories of small business to benefit from the first phase of the Programme are; Handicrafts – Fashion Design, Leather Works, Furniture/Woodwork, Hair Dressing/Makeover, Event Management, Catering & Confectionery, Industrial Cleaning, Audio-visual Services; Cinematography, Photography and Graphics Design.

