Delta monarch flown to Abuja amid military probe into soldier deaths

The military authorities have transported HRM Clement Ikolo, the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, an Urhobo Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, to Abuja. This action follows his surrender to the police subsequent to being declared wanted by the military in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama Community.

Sources reveal that after surrendering to the police, HRM Clement Ikolo was extensively interrogated by the Army before being conveyed to the Asaba International Airport under the supervision of a team led by the Commanding Officer of the 63 Brigade Nigeria Army Asaba.

Confirming the transfer of the monarch to the military, SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, affirmed the handover in a conversation with a correspondent from Daily Trust.

Earlier, HRM Clement Ikolo had convened a press conference to assert his innocence before voluntarily submitting himself to the police. He vehemently denied any involvement in the aforementioned killings, emphasizing his commitment to peace and his Catholic faith.

Expressing shock at being implicated, HRM Clement Ikolo urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice prevails. He also highlighted governmental awareness of the challenges he has faced, hinting at recent confrontations orchestrated by his opponents prior to the unfolding events.