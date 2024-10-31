Delta investigates contractors, alphalt producers over inflated project prices

Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Wednesday, said his administration was investigating allegations of connivance by some contractors and asphalt producers to shortchange the State with inflated prices of projects.

Governor Oborevwori stated this when he played host to the leadership of Isoko Church Leaders’ Forum, led by John Ariakpor, Reverend and Anglican Bishop of Oleh Diocese, at Government House in Asaba.

He reiterated his resolve to ensure that people of the State get value for every project executed by his administration, saying, “As a government, we are doing our best and I want to assure you that we will not tolerate sub standard jobs in all these jobs we have awarded.

“We want to make sure that all the jobs are up to standard; we are aware that some contractors have started negotiating with asphalt producers to short change the state.

“We are investigating them and even if they have laid the asphalt we will excavate and send same for test and see for ourselves because we want to ensure that we get value for every project executed.

“I want to assure all Deltans that the MORE Agenda is on course and we count on your prayers and support to achieve our goals.”

The governor, who lauded the relationship between the Isoko nation and the State government, assured that the State would continue to explore ways to partner the church to achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

