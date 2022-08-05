Delta gives support to patients in leprosarium Centres, PwDs

Delta State Government has distributed aid materials to patients in leprosarium centres and persons living with disabilities across the state.

Flora Alatan, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this at the distribution centre in Asaba the state capital.

BusinessDay learnt that over 200 persons living with leprosy and 250 physically challenged persons were earmarked to benefit from the scheme.

Alatan, who was represented by Peter Okocha, the Director of Rehabilitation, said the items distributed such as mattresses, pillows, and toiletries were aimed at improving their living condition.

The commissioner noted that 200 persons in eight leprosarium centers across the state would benefit from the routine program in addition to their monthly stipend.

“Items were bought to better the lives of those persons. They are already disadvantaged, so whatever thing we can do to make thier lives better we engage in it,” she said.

Jennifer Obirara, a physically challenged lady, spoke of the impact of the gesture by the state government on the plight of persons living with disability.

As you can see, that’s what am using to walk; without it I can’t walk, I can’t move. So with it I can change my old walking, to said an elated Obirara.

Ikemba Enuru who commended the initiative however urged the government to do more in the promoting their wellbeing.

“My Chairman in Oshimilli North called to inform me that the government needs our attention, that’s why I came. Let them try more for our health, for us to look fine.”

A total of 350 people with special needs have been targeted to receive items including talking watch, wheelchairs, walking guide and hearing aid.