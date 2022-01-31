Delta female monarch launches girl-child foundation

Obi Dunkwu, a female monarch in Delta State, has said that she has launched a foundation to award scholarships to indigent Anioma girl-children who would be engaged in academic studies, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development and micro-investment.

Dunkwu who is the Omu of Okpanam/Anioma stated this during the 20th coronation anniversary celebration as Omu of Okpanam at her Omu Palace.

She said that “to this end, a building in my palace has also been dedicated in perpetuity to this non-governmental organisation (NGO) for effective operation”.

According to her, the girl-child foundation would not be such that it would just operate and die but would operate to change the girl-child to be the woman she ought to be in society.

Dunkwu who described her past twenty years as Omu as an eye opener, painstaking and sweet memories, said that as a result of her activities, the Omu institution has gained local and international recognition.

The media practitioner of close to forty years, said, “We vigorously promoted our native attire (Akwa-Ocha), our language, our food, our culture and tradition. To this extent, some foreign universities have been coming to understudy the Omu Institution for the benefit of research and documentation.

“My palace has been a study centre, open to the training and knowledge acquisition of women. We have continued to distribute the Historian Emeka Esogbue’s books on Omuship to persons who will further advance the course of learning

Dunkwu, also called Nneora (mother without borders) disclosed that the centre for omuship and women development initiative was also set up to provide a centre dedicated to the study of omuship in Anioma Nation.

“Prior to my coming on board, only five Omus were on the saddle and I made six.

“As a result of my campaign and advocacy to different communities to begin to enthrone Omus, today, it has paid off. As at the last count, we have well over Omus in Anioma nation and more are coming”, she said, describing it as impressive.

“We have done so much in guiding leadership at various levels to make right decisions predicated on good governance.

“We must change our society for the better. We must reinvent the value system we were known for”, she said, adding that If each and every one plays their individual role, all would definitely and of necessity achieve a prosperous society.