Delta dissolves traditional rulers council

Delta State Government on Friday, dissolved Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa-led traditional rulers could council in the state.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor, dissolved the council following pressure mounted on him to that effect.

The dissolution is contained in a government special announcement dated 21st January 2022 and signed by Patrick Ukah, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

According to the SSG, the dissolution was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the Council.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the highly esteemed traditional rulers of Delta State and Deltans in general that the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the dissolution of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council”.

The SSG, conveyed the gratitude of the governor and Deltans to members of the defunct Council for their very impactful contributions to the governance during the period of their stewardship.

It would be recall that a raging war ensued between Benjamin Ikenchukwu, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom and Keagborekuzi 1 of Ika South Local Government Area and Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Ika north east local government area of Delta State have took a very dangerous trend.

A statement trending on the social media signed by one Basil Okoh, and the Dein of Agbor accused Efeizomor, of perpetrating himself in office as Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State.

According to the statement, “The tenure of the Efeizomor as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State has long elapsed and can therefore no longer act or speak for the body.

“The communique issued by persons claiming to speak for the council is therefore invalid, out of order, null, void and of no value or effect whatsoever. It should be discounted and ignored by everyone”, he stated.