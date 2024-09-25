Delta boosts food production, disburses agric inputs to 6,020 farmers

The Delta State Government on Tuesday began disbursement of agricultural inputs to 6,020 farmers as part of efforts to boost agricultural production and food security in the State.

BusinessDay reports that the disbursement is to the beneficiaries under the Result Area 2 – FADAMA (Food Security) of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, (D-CARES), tailored to meet the the various agricultural enterprises including poultry, fishing farming, cassava cultivation, maize crop, pepper production and vegetables.

Flagging off the disbursement in Asaba, the State Capital Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, announced the release of N1billion counterpart funding for the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), to empower 2,000 farmers for food production, livestock and aquaculture.

He said the State Government took the steps to boost agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security in the state and the country at large.

He urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity by utilizing the inputs efficiently so as to improve their productivity and harvest and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the state.

Governor Oborevwori said the disbursement was part of that broader initiative, with particular focus on providing over 6,000 of the state’s hardworking farmers with the essential inputs needed to boost agricultural productivity of sustainable food security.

“To meet the Sustainable Agricultural Sector Reforms component of Realistic Reforms of the M.O.R.E Agenda, we are committed to ensuring that the goals of this programme are achieved.

“Our farmers must receive the necessary support to continue their vital contributions to our economy.

“Agriculture remains a key pillar of our development strategy, and, through this disbursement, we aim to enhance food production, increase household incomes, and ultimately improve the livelihood of thousands of Deltans”, he said.

Earlier, Sonny Ekedayen, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman State CARES Steering Committee, said the agricultural sector remains an important pillar of the State’s economy, which was the reason the State Government was empowering the 6,020 farmers to increase productivity in food production under the various enterprises.

He urged Deltans to embrace urban farming in wherever space they could find to enhance productivity and, thus, combat the huge rise in food prices.

Friday Imonikebe, Paul Ejuone and Ifeoma Akinjare, who were among the beneficiaries from the three Senatorial Districts of the State, appreciated Governor Oborevwori for the empowerment even as they hailed him for the many road infrastructural projects across the State, pledging to judiciously use the agric inputs.