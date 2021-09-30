Delta Assembly presents anti-open grazing bill to Okowa for assent

Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, on Thursday, presented the state’s anti-open grazing bill as well as the urban regional planning bill to Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor, for his assent.

The anti-open grazing bill is tagged the ‘Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021’ while the planning bill is called Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020.

Presenting the bills, Oborevwori told the governor that the house of assembly had passed the bills into law and expressed optimism that when assented to, they would bring about development and ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

He highlighted the primary objective for each of the bills and the dates of the various stages of the first, second, and third reading/passage of the bills which passed the house in fulfillment of the requirements of the federal requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

The first reading of the anti-open grazing bill was taken on 13 July 2021, the second reading on 14 July 2021, and the third reading and passed on 21 September 2021.

The first reading of the urban planning bill was 30 April 2020, the second reading was 15 July 2020, and the third reading and passed 18 August 2021.

The anti-open grazing bill, he said, is in fulfillment of one of the agreements reached during the Southern Governors’ meeting held in Asaba, the state capital.

“I believe that by virtue of this Bill the Delta State Government under your very able leadership has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of our dear state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers,” he said.

The bill, he adds, will boost food production in the state as farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops.

He said that Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill, 2020 is aimed at the development of the State via a proper mechanism for Urban and Regional Planning to ensure compliance with laid down laws.