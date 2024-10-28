Delta Assembly passes bill prohibiting human trafficking

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the Delta State Human Trafficking (Prohibition) Bill 2024 into law.

Emeka Nwaobi, member representing Aniocha North State Constituency, moved motion for the passage of the bill and seconded by Bridget Anyafulu, member representing Oshimili South State Constituency.

The content of bill reveals that when signed into law, a Task Force on Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration would be set up.

The taskforce would be headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and its membership would include representatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), an officer, not below Grade Level 14, from the Ministries of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Humanitarian Support Services and Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Youth Development.

Others include the Ministry of Information, Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Office, and Delta State Orientation Bureau.

Read also: 130 trafficked Nigerian girls rescued from Ghana in three months

Also in the Task Force would be a serving officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Traditional Rulers’ Council and other relevant Non-Governmental Organizations.

The major objectives of the law is to prevent and combat trafficking in persons in the state, protect and assist the victims of trafficking and protect their human rights, and ensure the just and effective prosecution and punishment of traffickers.

Speaking after the passage of the bill into law, Emomotimi Guwor, Speaker of the House, thanked lawmakers for a job well done.

He said that he was convinced that the lawmakers had done justice to the bill by ensuring that comprehensive provisions for the prevention and punishment of human trafficking in the State, and also to strengthen the Task Force and other relevant security Agencies that will checkmate human traffickers.

Share