Delta Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed into law a bill prohibiting open grazing, indiscriminate breeding, rearing, and marketing of livestock in Delta State, otherwise known as the anti-open grazing bill.

The bill was passed at the resumed plenary presided by Sherrif Oborevwori, speaker of the house.

The bill was passed following a motion to that effect, by Ferguson Onwo, the majority leader, and adopted by the house.

Pat Ajudua, chairman, House Committee on special bills had presented the report on the bill on the floor of the house where she explained that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law, hence the bill was received and adopted by the legislature.

The bill, when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

In his reaction, Oborevwori, the speaker, expressed happiness over the development and said that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

He congratulated his colleagues, saying, “Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear State to the agreement reached at the South-South Governors’ meeting held here in our State Capital.

“By this bill, this House has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the State from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers.

” I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct”, Oborevwori stated.

The speaker explained that “the passage of this Bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing, and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the Law.

“Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. This for sure will boost food production in the State. Dear colleagues, this bill is the right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation.