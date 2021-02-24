Delta Assembly passes 3 varsity bills

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the bills for the upgrade of three state-owned higher institutions to university status.

The bills include the Delta State University of Education, Agbor, Establishment Bill; the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Establishment Bill; and Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai, Establishment Bill.

Separate motions for the third reading of the three bills were moved by the deputy majority leader, Oboro Preyor and adopted at plenary presided over by the speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The names of two of the institutions were, however, changed during the committee of the whole by members in line with the law-making processes of the legislature.

The Delta State University of Education, Agbor, was changed to University of Delta, Agbor, while the Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai, is now known as Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai, Asaba.

The House committee on education had presented its reports on the three bills, where it said rigorous legislative scrutiny was carried out by members on the bills.

Chairman of the committee, Charles Emetulu, explained that some amendments were proposed for the consideration of the House.

The speaker, Oborevwori expressed happiness over the passage of the bills, saying that they would further grow the educational sub-sector in the state.

The speaker particularly commended the naming of one of the universities after the former premier of the defunct Midwestern region, Dennis Osadebay.

`The confirmation followed the successful screening of the nominee whose name was forwarded to the House last Wednesday by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also screened and confirmed were appointments of Okoh Nosa Idenedo, as general manager, Delta State Urban Water Corporation, and Unuafe Oghale as general manager, Delta State Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.