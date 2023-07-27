Delivering cutting-edge solutions through the use of local content

Overview of your Company’s operations and capabilities

NiGSA Energy was incorporated on the 14th of May 2014 as NiGSA Energy Services Limited and commenced business in the same year 2014 as a limited Liability Company. In our bid to carve a niche and bridge the gap as a reliable, efficient, cost effective and high quality service and product provider in Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Energy sector with focused strategy on “consortium of world class services providers” – to respond to and meet industry need in offshore and onshore asset integrity maintenance and management in this challenging in Nigeria and Africa in general.

Innovation and technology remain key drivers to transforming the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and energy sector for operational efficiency and effectiveness by exploring and adopting new industry trends. NiGSA has taken advantage of her global network of technical partners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) in bringing specialized advanced products and services in meeting its clients’ needs. Over the years, NiGSA specialises in providing both conventionally and advanced NDT (NonDestructive Testing) services and general procurement to different companies both within Nigeria and Africa at large.

We have done this by continuous trainings and development of our personnel’s and procuring high quality equipment for inspection services. This has placed us to be highly responsive to our clients and meet their needs and requirements in turnaround time without compromising industry codes and standards.

NiGSA pride herself with various accreditation with international standard as required in oil and gas sector such as: American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas, Det Norske Veritas 402A & 402B, International Rope Access Trade Association, DROPS Member, LEEA – Lifting Equipment Engineers Association Member ISO 9001:2015 ASNT Member NCDMB/NCEC Recruiter – Fed. Min. of Labour and Employment Our wide range of NDT solutions provide a thorough inspection of the mechanical integrity of capital equipment and systems, minimizing the risk of microbial hazards in consumables and extending the lifetime of assets under review to mention but view.

This includes: Advanced Non-Destructive Testing, Remote Visual Inspection, Long Range Ultrasonic Testing, Automated Ultrasonic Testing, Ultrasonic Imaging, Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Phased Array UT Inspection, Thermography Inspection, Reformer Tube Inspection, Magnetic Flux Leakage – MFL Engineering Inspection, API 510 Pressure Vessel, API 570 Piping Inspection, API 653 Tank Inspection, API 571 – Corrosion and materials, API 580 – Risk Based Inspection, Condition Monitoring, FFS – Fit for service, Remaining life Cathodic Protection Services.

ICCP Galvanized NACE Certified inspectors Welding Inspection CSWIP 3.1 and 3.2, AWS Painting & Coating Inspection NACE levels 1, 2 & 3 Corrosion Control Cathodic Protection services – Installations & replacement.

Most Significant Achievements Of Nigeria’s Content Development Policy

The Local Content Act 2010 was enacted to promote indigenous participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry for the purpose of improving the economic and social wellbeing of those engaged in the oil and gas industry.

This implies that Nigerian operators and Nigerian service companies, suppliers and manufacturers are considered first in the award of contracts, licenses and projects in the oil and gas sector while technical partnership is encouraged for partnership with foreign operators.

The regime of local content development policy has generally helped NiGSA Energy as an indigenous company to increase opportunities for projects execution and paved way for companies’ growth.

Through the NIPEX system platform, companies owning up to 51% of Nigerian shares are eligible to participate in bids for projects and successful candidates are awarded with long term contracts.

This policy has also aided thousands of young Nigerians develop through job placement, training and subsequently enables them to be attached to various projects in the oil and gas sector to gain requisite industry experience and ultimately permanent employment.

Views On Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Industry’s Competitiveness

The pandemic had a huge impact on different sectors in different parts of the world and the Nigerian oil and gas industry is not an exception. With a reduction in oil price due to the pandemic, the growth rate of the industry has been negatively affected.

In addition, the uncertainties faced this year with election alongside all the insecurities and oil theft among other factors negatively influenced the competitiveness of the industry. Despite all these, Nigeria remains one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, the industry has contributed a great deal to Nigerian exports and overall GDP.

The contribution of major players in the industry such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell is guaranteed to keep the industry booming. Deployment of technologies, training of local technicians and engineers to participate actively in harnessing Nigerians natural resources into renewable energy that fosters sustainable development could enhance industry competitiveness.

Landmark Accomplishments Over The Years

Initially, our core focus was based on the provision of conventional NDT Inspections services. However, in the past year, technological advancement and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) methods, have enabled us key into more advanced methods of carrying out our inspection services.

Some of these methods we have now adopted included Long Range Ultrasonic Testing (LRUT) and the use of RMS equipment to carry out Automated Ultrasonic Testing (AUT) and Corrosion mapping.

A key factor that has enabled us to achieve this is by investing in new technologies and developing a thorough and innovative way and method of execution, data collection, reporting and providing cutting edge solutions in assets integrity management.

We carry out these advanced inspections and improving our personnel through trainings. Our research and development team focuses on future innovations to stay ahead in the industry followed by consistent training of our team for smooth transition to new ways of doing things.

We are presently deploying robotic crawlers for inspections, which eliminate down-time and reduces physical manpower exposures to hazards, aimed at increasing efficiency, no downtime and increased productivity per man-hour.

NiGSA has trained over 100 personnel through skill acquisition pre deployment and on the job in the oil and gas sector to strengthen the manpower capacity which is a huge contribution to the Nigerian Content development.

Challenges In The Industry

The oil and gas sector comes with a lot of stringent standards and constantly changing policies, some of which include the requirements for statutory documents like the OGISP permit, OSP, NSITF compliance certificate, and tax law, NCEC, NCDMB amongst others.

It is important to set policies, standards and regulate the activities in the industry to drive the growth of the industry and nurture indigenous companies with the capability flourish. However, continuous change in the policies breeds inconsistency and thwarts sustainability. Therefore, government reforms should be made periodically and collectively across all statutory bodies as relates to the industry with the intent of fostering quality performance, development, growth, and sustainability within the industry.

In addition, the security challenges in the country are a major menace affecting the industry. Companies are made to put extra measures in place to ensure the safety of their staff working in high-risk zones, this comes at a much-added cost with strong impact on the bottom line of the companies.

The government could focus on deploying more resources to ensure the general security threat is brought to a minimum which will overall reduce the security challenges faced in the industry.

Impact On Your Host Communities

As a provider of innovative solutions, we focus on using the best technologies to carry out inspection services without compromising safety and quality by partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to provide the advanced technology and train our personnel locally and internationally. We carefully selected our personnel, local vendors/suppliers who has proven competency of providing quality service, materials, and equipment we use for our services.

More importantly, importing foreign skills came with its own challenges and outbreak of Covid 19 that placed travel ban and restriction woke many up to find better and acceptable way to breach this gap.

We have actively participated in the Local Content Initiative by training over 100 personnel in the last 3 years, focused on advanced technology NDT inspections, drone inspection, artificial intelligence, advanced report, project management amongst others and developing these local skills has also enabled us to respond to client needs within shorter periods.