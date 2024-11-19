Defence Minister urges NAF to intensify fight against banditry, terrorism

Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Defence, has called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to maximize the use of its advanced platforms to decisively tackle banditry and terrorism across the country.

The minister described the Air Force as a critical component in the fight against insecurity, urging its personnel to leverage their expertise and resources to end the ongoing conflict.

This charge was made during the minister’s operational visit to the Air Component of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in Katsina State on Monday.

The visit was part of efforts to assess and strengthen the Air Force’s combat readiness in tackling insecurity.

Badaru commended the courage and resilience of NAF personnel, referring to them as “beacons of hope” whose efforts continue to inspire Nigerians.

He highlighted the positive impact of their operations, noting that their successes have allowed farmers to return to their fields, reopened schools, revived businesses, and restored a sense of peace in affected communities.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his confidence in your loyalty, perseverance, and professionalism.

“He recognizes the personal sacrifices you make daily to keep our country united”, Badaru said.

The minister also pointed out the federal government’s efforts to enhance NAF’s operational capacity through the procurement of state-of-the-art equipment.

“This includes the induction of T129 Attack Helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which he described as game changers in the fight against insecurity.

“As we flag off this critical phase of operations, I urge you to synergize with ground forces and other stakeholders to maximize the impact of these combat enablers,” Badaru stated.

Following his visit to Katsina, the minister proceeded to Sokoto, where he inspected the combat readiness of NAF platforms and visited the site for a permanent base for the newly established Air Force component at Sokoto Airport.

Hassan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff, praised the minister’s leadership and expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the T129 Attack Helicopters on NAF’s operational capabilities.

“These platforms will send a clear message to those who think they can destabilize our nation,” he affirmed.

He praised the federal government’s commitment to equipping and supporting the armed forces in their mission to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens.

