Defence chief vows to capture Bello Turji, notorious bandit

Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, has vowed to capture Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader and one of the most feared criminals in Northwest Nigeria.

Turji, who is responsible for numerous violent attacks in Zamfara State, recently imposed a N30 million levy on residents, claiming it would protect them from further assaults.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Musa, an army general, condemned Turji’s actions, labeling him a “deranged individual” and assured the public that the military was closing in on him. “I can bet you it’s just a matter of time. We’re going to get him, and I can assure you it will be within the shortest possible time,” Musa said.

Musa also vowed to address the issue of bandits extorting money from residents, which he described as a sign of desperation.

“The money they’re getting is blood money. We must all work together with the armed forces to deny these criminals the ability to operate freely in our communities,” Musa urged.

The military’s commitment to ending the terror of banditry in Zamfara and other parts of the Northwest was further emphasised, as Musa assured that the ongoing efforts would soon yield results.