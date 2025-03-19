The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Yusuf Buhari, along with the party’s Kano State governorship candidate, Bala Gwagwarawa, and their supporters, announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

Their defection was facilitated by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

They were formally received in Abuja by Barau, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Among those who switched allegiance with Buhari and Gwagwarawa were 38 SDP local government chairmen and secretaries, 13 House of Assembly candidates, six House of Representatives candidates, and members of the party’s State Working Committee.

Speaking in Abuja, Barau described the defection as proof that any plan to use the SDP as a platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027 was “dead on arrival.”

He stated, “Those who have been moving around the country, trying to woo people to the SDP, and thinking their effort will give birth to a platform that will challenge the APC in the next election, their idea has been confirmed dead on arrival.

“People have rejected that invitation. The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and others who have been mentioned have also said no. To add salt to an injury, those in the SDP are now moving to the APC.

“Today, the vice presidential candidate, the governorship candidate in Kano State, and other heavyweights in the SDP have joined the APC.”

